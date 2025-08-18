5 Things We Need To See In The Batman 2

On June 27, Matt Reeves announced to comic book movie fans that he had finished the script for "The Batman II" and sent it to James Gunn, who quickly confirmed it was a "great" read without revealing too much. The details of the second chapter in Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight story remain unknown, and we can only speculate about what's to come until filming starts in 2026, with a planned release date of October 1, 2027. Despite all this secrecy, though, that isn't stopping us from predicting and, quite frankly, praying for what's next when Gotham's hero returns to action.

It's already clear that audiences are going to eat up whatever Reeves has in store after such a successful first run at the Caped Crusader and the thrilling detective story he'd put together back in 2022. Even so, that still doesn't stop a Bat fan from dreaming what could be and with that come a selection of winning elements that could not only put it further apart from the Bat-based movies that have come before, but make "The Batman II" the standout sequel that it has every chance to be, and what fans hope it has every possibility to become. It will hardly be a surprise to see the same depth and darkness swooping over the world Reeves dropped us in last time, but we hope there are a few new additions and essential improvements, beginning with the daring do-gooder that's taking up the mantle in the first place.