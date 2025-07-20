The Batman Part II: 5 Potential DC Comics Villains For The Sequel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's been reason to doubt "The Batman Part II" would be going forward in the past few years, but the believers are looking vindicated. Writer-director Matt Reeves and his partner Mattson Tomlin announced they'd completed the sequel's script on June 27, 2025. Warner Bros. has since received the script and is apparently quite happy with it. Hence, it's seeming more and more like "The Batman Part II" will make its 2027 release date.

"The Batman" was a nearly three hour-long epic that saw Batman (Robert Pattinson) meet many of his classic foes. The main villain of the movie was the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer out to expose corruption in Gotham. The root of said corruption was mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), who' served by gangsters like Oz "The Penguin" Cobb (Colin Farrell). Batman also met Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), though the movie bypassed her bad girl phase and portrayed her as Batman's ally from the start.

The Penguin at least will be back for the sequel. Going forward, it appears that Reeves' Gotham will also have a big ensemble of bad guys the way that "Batman" comics do. So, which new ones will enter the picture in "Part II"? Reeves has said he hopes the choice will be "surprising" to the audience, but also that he doesn't expect the villain to overshadow Batman (via Total Film):

"I want the emotional part of the story to be Robert Pattinson's — to be Bruce & Batman's ... I'm excited by the antagonist of the next movie, but I don't want Batman's arc to step back to allow space for another group of characters."

I know "The Batman" featured a small cameo by Barry Keoghan as the Joker, but Batman vs. the Joker is a story we've seen before. Harvey Dent/Two-Face would similarly be treading on old ground. And while I think there's a case for merging Reeves' Gotham into James Gunn's DC Universe, Gunn and Reeves have said that won't happen. So, that likely rules out the villains due to appear in Gunn's DCU, like Clayface and Bane.

Who does that leave?