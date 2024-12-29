Is The Penguin Teasing This Villainous DC Comics Group For The Batman Part II?

Spoilers for "The Penguin" to follow.

"The Penguin" was a good show but it's barely sated my appetite for "The Batman: Part II." Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight himself never shows up in "The Penguin" and it's difficult to glean how the series' events and cast will carry over into the sequel. Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) is Gotham City's new kingpin, but we already expected that from the end of "The Batman."

So, Bat-fans are digging deeper for any hints of "Part II" in "The Penguin." (The world's greatest detective would be proud.) One Easter egg suggests we might be seeing Doctor Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow in the "Batman" sequel. Another in the "Penguin" finale episode "A Great or Little Thing" hints that Batman may not only be fighting the Penguin, but a different kind of bird (and these ones fly).

In "A Great or Little Thing," Oz visits Gotham City Hall; he meets with a councilman on his payroll in the building's courthouse. As pointed out by a Reddit user, the walls of the court are adorned with curtains patterned like owls. Yes, a court of owls.

Batman fans will know that name; the Court of Owls are a group of villains introduced in 2011 by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo in their debut "Batman" comic arc. The Court is a secret society of Gotham's elite that has controlled the city from the shadows since the city's founding in the 1700s; membership is passed down from one generation of Owls to the next. To enforce their will, the Court employs masked, semi-immortal assassins called the Talons. When in Court, they wear white round masks that are nearly featureless except for the black eyes and nose indent designed to look like an owl's beak. (The owl motif is because many owl species feed on bats.)

DC Comics

During "The Court of Owls," the group's existence has never been proven; it's so well-concealed that even Batman initially doubts that they're real. They're instead written off as a local Gotham legend, one that's stuck around because of scary stories told to frighten children. To add some flavorful worldbuilding, Snyder wrote in the following nursery rhyme that all Gothamites know, but few believe:

"Beware The Court of Owls that watches all the time, Ruling Gotham from a shadowed perch, behind granite and lime. They watch you at your hearth, they watch you in your bed. Speak not a whispered word of them or they'll send the Talon for your head."

"The Court of Owls" is a modern classic and one of the most beloved recent Batman stories. Every recent Batman writer has introduced some new villains, but the Court of Owls have stuck as part of the recurring rogues gallery. The most recent "Batman" run by writer Chip Zdarsky brought the Court back and they've appeared outside the comics too (in "Gotham," "Harley Quinn," etc.).

Is "The Batman: Part II" the Court of Owls' next appearance?