The Penguin Easter Egg Sets Up The Debut Of A Classic Batman Villain

This article contains spoilers for "The Penguin."

We all knew Robert Pattinson's Batman was never going to show up in "The Penguin," and yet so many fans surely hoped that the Dark Knight would descend at some point. Alas, the eight-episode HBO series wrapped up without such a cameo, though "The Penguin" did set up "The Batman: Part II" quite nicely by ending on a shot of the Bat signal looming over the Gotham sky.

But while the show may not have given us Pattinson's avenger, it did feature quite a few Easter eggs and subtle nods to DC's comics, as well as teeing up some major events to come. The fact that Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone receives a letter from Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman during the finale, for example, suggests we could be seeing a team-up between these two forsaken daughters of the late Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong in "The Penguin," John Turturro in "The Batman"). Meanwhile, showrunner Lauren LeFranc snuck in a deep cut DC villain during an episode of "The Penguin" set in Arkham Asylum. As it turns out, though, that episode also features a hidden detail that hints at the existence of a much more well known Batman rogue.