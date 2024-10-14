The Penguin Episode 4 Just Made Its Biggest Connection To The Batman Yet

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Penguin."

Four weeks into "The Penguin" and there has been nary a reference to Robert Pattinson's masked, bat-themed vigilante colloquially referred to as "Vengeance" among Gotham's criminal element — though that's not to say that the events of director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" have been brushed under the rug. Far from it. Obviously, the series is set during the immediate aftermath of the 2022 movie, when the most disadvantaged citizens are still reeling from the Riddler's plan to flood the entire city and mobsters like Colin Farrell's scene-stealing Oswald Cobb are hoping to take advantage of the abrupt power vacuum. That means it was all but inevitable for the late Carmine Falcone (originally played by John Turturro in the film, but since replaced by Mark Strong) to make an appearance at some point this season, and that moment finally arrived in the lengthy flashback storyline of this last episode, titled "Cent'Anni." That was only the tip of the iceberg (lounge), however.

With Carmine back in the fold, the entire hour focuses on the Falcone family and specifically the tragic backstory of Sofia (Cristin Milioti). We've known that she was a recent resident of Arkham Asylum as a result of a killing spree only vaguely alluded to throughout the series ... but which was enough to earn her the nickname of "The Hangman." Yet, in a major twist, we find out that Sofia asked a few too many questions about her mob boss father's alleged crimes — a series of strangulations chalked up as suicides, but almost certainly were homicides — and was subsequently set up to take the fall.

In the process, "The Penguin" has drawn its strongest and most overt connections to "The Batman" yet.