Warner Bros. Rumored To Have Big Plans For Barry Keoghan's Joker After The Batman

DC is about to triple down on its villains. Director Matt Reeves won all sorts of acclaim for his fresh new take on the Caped Crusader in 2022's "The Batman," but it's fair to say that star Robert Pattinson ended up upstaged by the big bads layered throughout the script: Paul Dano's Riddler with his David Fincher-inspired approach, John Turturro's creepy mob boss Carmine Falcone, and especially Colin Farrell as the scene-stealing Penguin, Oswald Cobb (a character so appealing that he's since been spun off into his own successful "The Penguin" series on HBO). But don't forget that there was even a last-minute tease for another major DC antagonist with Barry Keoghan's Joker, who received even more screen time in a deleted scene that Warner Bros. dropped soon after the film's release. The speculation since then has been that the upcoming "The Batman: Part II" would focus much more on Gotham's famous Clown Prince of Crime, but we're now receiving word that the studio is planning some seriously big things for him in the future.

The rumor comes from the Marvelvision podcast, hosted by film blogger Derek Faraci and former critic Devin Faraci (a reliable source of insider info but who, it should be noted, has had a controversial past in the film critic community), in their latest episode tied to HBO's ongoing "The Penguin" series. In a scoop that /Film can independently confirm we've heard from our own sources in recent days, Faraci reveals that WB is looking ahead to future plans for the Joker — some of which may include a Joker-centric spinoff series, which would lead up to a major appearance in the third "The Batman" movie. Read on for more details!