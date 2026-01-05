Avatar: Fire And Ash Secures An Incredible Box Office Record For James Cameron

James Cameron has long been a singular director, capable of delivering unique blockbusters on the largest scale that receive widespread critical acclaim while also towering high at the box office. Nobody does it bigger than Cameron, and he now has a hugely impressive record that cements that as an immovable truth, thanks to the success of "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

The third entry in the "Avatar" franchise topped the charts again in its third weekend of release, adding an estimated $40 million in North America to go with a massive $129.6 million overseas. With that, "Fire and Ash" has earned $305.9 million domestically to go with $777.1 million internationally for a running total of $1.08 billion globally. That makes it the third-biggest movie released in 2025, ahead of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" ($1.03 billion worldwide).

More importantly, "Fire and Ash" is now the fourth movie in Cameron's filmography to make at least $1 billion at the box office, joining "Titanic" ($2.26 billion), "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.34 billion), and the original "Avatar" ($2.92 billion). He's the only person who can claim that. Cameron was already the only director with three $2 billion movies to his name. Whether or not "Fire and Ash" makes it that far remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem overly likely at this point.

Even if it falls short of that mark, Disney isn't going to be upset if it finishes somewhere between $1.5 and $1.8 billion, give or take, which it's on track to do. Even against a hulking budget north of $400 million, that's a win. Very few filmmakers — if any — can justify a budget of that size, but Cameron isn't quite like anyone else working today. Or like anyone else ever for that matter, as evidenced by this record.