What Does Avatar: Fire And Ash's Box Office Mean For Avatar 4?

Director James Cameron's much-anticipated "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is finally here, and, as expected, it dominated the global box office on opening weekend. The third entry in Cameron's "Avatar" saga opened to $345 million worldwide, including a slightly lower-than-expected $88 million in the U.S. For those who are eager to return to Pandora for more adventures, the question now must be asked: Are these numbers good enough to justify "Avatar 4," both for Cameron and Disney? In short, it's complicated.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" opened to $134.1 million domestically on its way to $2.34 billion worldwide. It's the third-biggest movie of all-time trailing only "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion) and the original "Avatar" ($2.92 billion). Both of the previous "Avatar" movies made the vast majority — more than 70% — of their money overseas, so that domestic number is only a small part of the equation, even though $88 million is quite a bit lower than expected.

Looking at the bigger picture, "The Way of Water" opened to $441 million globally. Without breaking it down country-by-country or anything like that, "Fire and Ash" opened about 22% below its predecessor. "Way of Water" made about 15% less than "Avatar" globally in its original run. What we're seeing, at least in the early going, is a decline in interest from installment to installment.

That becomes incredibly important because "Fire and Ash" has a budget in the $400 million range, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made. As such, it needs to make all-time big money to justify its existence.