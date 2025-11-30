James Cameron Knows How To End The Avatar Franchise If Fire & Ash Isn't Profitable

James Cameron took a full 13 years to make his first sequel to "Avatar." It emerged in 2022 in the form of "Avatar: The Way of Water," and despite some pre-release doubt, it did not disappoint. It became Cameron's third movie to cross the $2 billion mark at the box office, joining "Titanic" and the first "Avatar." So there's little doubt regarding the third installment, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which arrives in theaters just before Christmas. But on the odd chance it doesn't pan out financially, the director still has a plan to wrap up the franchise.

During a recent interview on "The Town" podcast, Cameron spoke about his career and all about the "Avatar" franchise ahead of the release of "Fire and Ash." Cameron has long planned to make "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" as well, with a large portion of "Avatar 4" already filmed, amazingly enough. All the same, if the latest installment doesn't turn a profit, there's no guarantee that the fourth movie gets made. When asked about that, Cameron seemed very relaxed, explaining that he'll just wrap everything up in a different way:

"If this is where it ends, cool. There is one open thread. I'll write a book."

It sounds like there won't be a major cliffhanger or anything like that, with Cameron seemingly content enough to move on in the event that "Fire and Ash" doesn't live up to lofty commercial expectations. Backed by Disney, these movies are very, very expensive to make, with "The Way of Water" said to cost around $350 million before marketing. But it made $2.3 billion and is the third-biggest movie of all time, behind "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion) and "Avatar" ($2.92 billion) still standing tall as the biggest movie ever made.