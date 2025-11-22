A Terminator Star's Action Movie On Hulu Will Scratch Your '80s Sci-Fi Itch

If "Predator: Badlands" delivering the most radical "Predator" movie since the original didn't satiate your nostalgia for '80s sci-fi action, then "Osiris" might be for you — especially since it features the great Linda Hamilton. The movie debuted in 2025 but is essentially a tribute to movies like "Predator" and "Alien," combining over-the-top action with hammy dialogue and a bare bones plot to deliver some classic thrills.

We're surely at the tail-end of the widespread '80s nostalgia exemplified by the likes of "Stranger Things" (which is set for a grand finale with season 5). Now that Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" has flopped at the box office, the path is surely clear for the '90s and early 2000s nostalgia that has been hovering for some time to fully descend. But that doesn't mean our collective love for '80s action will ever die, which is why "Osiris" is definitely worth a look.

This 2025 sci-fi actioner comes from writer/director William Kaufman, who has pumped out a series of low-budget, high-octane actioners over the last decade or so and is, as Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com put it, a man who "specializes in action movie cheapies about soldiers and square-jawed men of action." That's pretty much what you're getting with "Osiris," except in space. The film boasts all the macho bravado of an '80s action movie and also happens to feature an icon of the decade in Linda Hamilton. If that sounds intriguing, read on for a full introduction to this surprisingly competent homage to the decade that gave us Rambo, "Aliens," and "The Terminator."