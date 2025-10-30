Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: The Grand Finale Is Nearly Here

After years of waiting, the final season of "Stranger Things" is nearly here, and fans can get their best look yet at the show's final chapter in a new trailer released by Netflix. The initial season 5 teaser trailer gave glimpses at the battles and challenges to come, but the full trailer gives a much fuller idea of what's to come in the last eight episodes.

In the wake of season 4's many twists and revelations, the whole crew is set for a climactic showdown with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the dark forces of the Upside Down. As the military arrives in Hawkins and Max (Sadie Sink) remains in her Vecna-induced coma, there's plenty else to keep Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the gang busy as the supernatural threat beyond the dimensional veil looms closer and closer.

"Stranger Things" season 5 premieres on Netflix with the first four episodes on November 26, with three more on December 25 and the series finale airing on December 31.