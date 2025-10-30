Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: The Grand Finale Is Nearly Here
After years of waiting, the final season of "Stranger Things" is nearly here, and fans can get their best look yet at the show's final chapter in a new trailer released by Netflix. The initial season 5 teaser trailer gave glimpses at the battles and challenges to come, but the full trailer gives a much fuller idea of what's to come in the last eight episodes.
In the wake of season 4's many twists and revelations, the whole crew is set for a climactic showdown with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the dark forces of the Upside Down. As the military arrives in Hawkins and Max (Sadie Sink) remains in her Vecna-induced coma, there's plenty else to keep Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the gang busy as the supernatural threat beyond the dimensional veil looms closer and closer.
"Stranger Things" season 5 premieres on Netflix with the first four episodes on November 26, with three more on December 25 and the series finale airing on December 31.
Yep, the final season of Stranger Things looks huge
As you might expect, everything in this trailer looks huge, on a grand, epic scale. "Stranger Things" is one of he biggest originals Netflix has ever had, so they want to make sure things go out with a bang in this final season. Which means we're bound to get lots of explosions, special effects, and climactic showdowns as our heroes face off against supernatural evil one last time. Will some of them end up dead? We'll see!
I've been a fan of this show since the beginning, but I have to admit that it definitely feels like it's gone past its expiration date. It doesn't help that so much time has passed between seasons 4 and 5 — last season feels like an entire lifetime ago. Still, I want to see how this all wraps up, and I'm pulling for those nerdy Hawkins kids to save the world once and for all.
As is Netflix's wont, this final season is broken up into parts to draw things out. Part 1 arrives on November 26, part 2 on December 25, and the third and final installment comes to us on December 31. And yes, those are all holidays.