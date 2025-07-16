What's The Song In The Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer?

After a long wait, we finally have the first proper trailer for "Stranger Things" season 5, which is set to mark the end of the long-running Netflix retro sci-fi juggernaut. The trailer is nearly three minutes of climactic action and emotional teases, picking up pretty much right where the end of "Stranger Things" season 4 left off. Max (Sadie Sink) is still in a coma, Hawkins is being quickly terraformed by the encroaching power of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and things are looking dire. Fortunately, the old crew is finally all black together to defend their home.

Because it's "Stranger Things," you know there's going to be a licensed song in the trailer. And in this case, it's a bit of a curious pull, as the chosen track is from 1970 rather than the 1980s. If you're a fan of the seminal British rock band Deep Purple, you'll recognize an arrangement of their 10-minute epic "Child in Time" playing in the background. It's the sort of song that last season's Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) would likely have been listening to on a regular basis, and while that character is sadly no longer with us, he does get a small shoutout at one point during the new trailer.

"Child in Time" is a sprawling opus about the nature of living under a nuclear threat during the Cold War. Given the battle that's coming for Hawkins (one that features fully outfitted U.S. military in the trailer, as well as all of our main characters leaping into action), the foreboding tone seems appropriate.