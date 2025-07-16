What's The Song In The Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer?
After a long wait, we finally have the first proper trailer for "Stranger Things" season 5, which is set to mark the end of the long-running Netflix retro sci-fi juggernaut. The trailer is nearly three minutes of climactic action and emotional teases, picking up pretty much right where the end of "Stranger Things" season 4 left off. Max (Sadie Sink) is still in a coma, Hawkins is being quickly terraformed by the encroaching power of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and things are looking dire. Fortunately, the old crew is finally all black together to defend their home.
Because it's "Stranger Things," you know there's going to be a licensed song in the trailer. And in this case, it's a bit of a curious pull, as the chosen track is from 1970 rather than the 1980s. If you're a fan of the seminal British rock band Deep Purple, you'll recognize an arrangement of their 10-minute epic "Child in Time" playing in the background. It's the sort of song that last season's Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) would likely have been listening to on a regular basis, and while that character is sadly no longer with us, he does get a small shoutout at one point during the new trailer.
"Child in Time" is a sprawling opus about the nature of living under a nuclear threat during the Cold War. Given the battle that's coming for Hawkins (one that features fully outfitted U.S. military in the trailer, as well as all of our main characters leaping into action), the foreboding tone seems appropriate.
Stranger Things isn't the first Netflix series to use Child in Time
If you're a Netflix loyalist (do those exist?), especially on the weird science-fiction side, you may have heard "Child in Time" elsewhere on the streamer. The short-lived 2022 series "1899" only ran for one season before Netflix canceled it, but it had a similar tone to "Stranger Things" in some ways, blending sci-fi horror with heavy mystery elements and a large cast of characters. "Child in Time" plays at the end of that show's second episode, as new terrors and enigmas are introduced to the ship where the story takes place.
"Sweet child in time," Ian Gillan sings on the track, "You'll see the line / The line that's drawn between / Good and bad." The song eventually transforms into a sort of aggressive release anchored by dueling guitar and organ riffs, along with Gillan's signature scream.
In the context of the new "Stranger Things" season, this seems to fit. There's a bad guy coming, "Shooting at the world / Bullets flying," as Gillan sings, and with the series finale coming in this installment, there's bound to be both some tragedy and some catharsis before it's done.
"Stranger Things" season 5 will premiere in three parts on Netflix, starting on November 26, 2025.