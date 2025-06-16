Why Netflix Canceled Its Sci-Fi Mystery Series 1899

Netflix has an embarrassment of riches in its library of shows in the app's catalogue, and it can be hard to find a great show among that sea of options. But, one quick scroll on social media shows anyone paying attention that there are dedicated fanbases for every show that sails onto the Netflix's Top 10. Not too long ago, "1899" was riding high on the streaming service and eyeing up a possible season 2 after mostly positive reviews from critics and a bubbling fanbase in different corners of the web. Netflix decided to cancel the mystery thriller, despite those strong numbers, and it really came down to budgetary concerns and other risks associated with the production moving forward.

"1899" came to Netflix from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar — both creators already darlings of the service for their work on "Dark" back in 2017 — with high expectations, the show had the wind at its back in the early going. First impressions reign supreme in the streaming era of TV and movies, just getting that positive word of mouth can be the difference between literal life and death for several programs beyond Netflix's scarlet confines. A first season of a mystery show is hard to get above a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes in such a crowded marketplace, and "1899" stands at 75% audience score right now.

It's reasonable to assume that over time, just like "Dark" managed to do before it, "1899" would have been able to build up some steam in the ensuing seasons with more people hearing about the show and the way that fan culture loves tackling mysteries together over the last 5 years. The formula is there, and Netflix could have pursued it if they had cared to, but there was just one big problem: Why chase a small fish when you already have a certified whale on the line? It just didn't make sense to the people up top at that point in time.