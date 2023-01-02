1899, Netflix's Sci-Fi Mystery Series From The Creators Of Dark, Has Already Been Canceled

Netflix has put an end to the mystery series "1899" after just one season. The twisty series' co-creator Baran Bo Odar took to Instagram today to share the news, posting, "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed."

Odar co-created the series with Jantje Friese, and the pair previously worked together on the streamer's hit German-language series "Dark." Although "1899" hasn't been quite as loudly buzzed-about as "Dark" since its premiere in November, the eight-episode first season still garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and even took the second spot in Netflix's Top 10 upon its release, per Variety. Apparently, though, the noteworthy viewership and narrative intrigue weren't enough to convince the company to renew the series about the strange happenings aboard and around the steamship Kerberos.

"We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark," Odar wrote on Instagram, "But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life." The series co-creator is also clear about the fact that the show wasn't low-rated, adding, "We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there" before thanking viewers "from the bottom of our hearts."