This Murder Mystery TV Series With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

So, why should you be watching "Dark Winds"? Well, for one thing, the two-season-and-counting series is one of a tiny handful of shows on TV today that center Native American stories, and it features a great performance from veteran actor Zahn McClarnon ("Reservation Dogs," "Fargo," "Westworld"). McClarnon stars as Joe Leaphorn, a Navajo Nation tribal police lieutenant investigating a string of deaths plaguing the sprawling territory in the Southwest United States. Kiowa Gordon (the "Twilight" films) plays his investigative counterpart, young FBI agent Jim Chee, while the show's enjoyably eclectic supporting cast includes "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson, "The Americans" star Noah Emmerich, and "Star Trek" actor Jeri Ryan.

"Dark Winds" is based on the book series by Tony Hillerman, and it counts both "A Song of Ice And Fire" author George R.R. Martin and esteemed actor-filmmaker Robert Redford among its producers. It's also very bingeable, with short six-episode seasons that blend together moody mysteries and something darker –- more like folk-horror-tinged "True Detective," according to Joshua Meyer's review for /Film. Several reviews of the show's first season (which holds an impressive perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, as does its second) mention the way it rewards viewers' attention rather than falling apart in the eleventh hour. "The mystery loses none of its intrigue even as it becomes clear who is behind the murders, but it's the character digressions that keep us riveted from one episode to the next," Pajiba's Dustin Rowles wrote in his review of season 1.

If you tear through the first two seasons of "Dark Winds," you'll luckily have more to look forward to. The show was renewed for a third season in September 2023. At the time, AMC Networks' president of entertainment Dan McDermott told Variety: "There is so much storytelling yet to come in this universe. Thanks to the fans for embracing this series and the critics for celebrating and shining a light on it." Luckily, AMC's new streaming deal means that the show will be more in the spotlight than ever.

You can now watch both seasons of "Dark Winds" on Netflix.