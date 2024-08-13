The Best Episodes Of Interview With The Vampire (So Far), Ranked

Does any reveal in "Interview with the Vampire" taste sweeter than Daniel Molloy's eleventh-hour declaration that it was Lestat, not Armand, who saved Louis from death in Paris? Maybe the later revelation of Daniel's own vampiric nature, or the firm switch from past to present perspective, or the shock that came with audiences' realization that they were meeting the real Lestat for the first time in a run-down house in New Orleans. The show' second season finale is so full of exhilarating, rewarding moments that it's nearly impossible to single out just one.

If we had to, though, it would probably be the Armand reveal. The show goes off book for this twist, but lays clues to Armand's knack for mind-f**kery as far back as season 1, all the while expertly diverting our attention so we're focused only on what the show's writers want us to see at any given moment. For the first half of this episode, that's still Louis' story, a tale of detached vengeance in which he massacres almost all of the Théâtre des Vampires as payback for the killing of Claudia. Louis pours gasoline over caskets and lops the head off of Santiago (Ben Daniels), and as he does, the show takes on an unusually cinematic shine. It's part noir and part Tarantino, with the jazzy score and cutting action to match.

This is "Interview with the Vampire" letting us know that something is wrong with this story seconds before Daniel does. The way Louis remembers the night of the trial isn't just heightened, but false. The show has asked us to adjust our understanding of its subjective narrative before, but never so wholly, nor with as much at stake. By episode's end, Armand is in the wind, while his fledgling Daniel has just outed vampires to the world. Louis has told his story, and he's made peace with Lestat in a stunningly vulnerable scene that reframes the brat prince as a lost soul for the first time. "And That's the End of It" is a breathless achievement in storytelling and filmmaking, one that leaves fans both satisfied and desperate for more.