Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Keeps One Of The Best Parts Of The Novel

This post contains spoilers for AMC's "Interview with the Vampire."

What is the price of being immortal? The true bane of immortality is erosion, where memories elongate and distort over time, and our perceptions of people ebb and flow with the power of hindsight and the lull of nostalgia. If an immortal were to narrate their lives on record, recount every delightful and traumatic memory in vivid detail, would these accounts be considered "truth"? This crucial question lies at the heart of the season 2 premiere of "Interview with the Vampire," which builds on the slanted truth of its first season and deepens the distortions of experiencing emotions that never end.

The AMC show has already proven its ingenuity in adapting a classic novel series that is beloved and controversial. It has identified the core appeal of Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" by leaning on the novel series' danger-tinged eroticism and the complex portrayal of humanity (or lack thereof) in vampires while reframing its problematic aspects of race and sexuality. Louis (Jacob Anderson) is perhaps the series' most intriguing, dynamic reframing, but as his character is intricately entwined with that of Lestat (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass in season 1, and Delainey Hayles in the new season), our understanding of them also shifts, evoking parallels and contrasts with the books.

Although Rice's initial intention in her 1976 "Interview with the Vampire" was to present Louis' version of events as closest to the truth, this underwent a retcon of sorts with her 1985 "The Vampire Lestat," written from Lestat's point of view, which severely contradicts Louis' perspective. This interpretative subjectivity where two versions of "truth" clash has been expertly balanced by the show in its first season, but the season 2 premiere takes this debate regarding unreliable narration even further.