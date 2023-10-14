Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Release Window, New Cast, And More Info

"Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire," a new horror series that premiered last October on AMC, was one of the surprise hits of the fall season. Reboots, revivals, adaptations, and spinoffs are nothing new in the TV landscape, but that doesn't mean they're a sure thing, either. Far from it. Countless reinterpretations and revivifications of classic hits, from older series to movies and books hit TV and streaming every year, even every season, and many fail to catch.

I don't think I'm alone in saying that I expected very little from AMC's "Interview With The Vampire" series. Anne Rice had already written an extraordinary source novel, fusing for the first time in a populist mode a potent blend of the Romantic novel and the Gothic with fresh new frames, namely, explicit (rather than implicit, which is so common in the Gothic novel) supernatural elements and explicit queerness. On top of that, Neil Jordan had already adapted the novel to pitch-perfection in the 1994 film of the same name, capturing all the intoxicating darkness and heady romance of the twisted tale of vampire lovers Louis and Lestat, the former's interview with a cowering journalist, the latter's adoption of the unforgettable child vampire Claudia, and more. AMC was going to follow up Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, and Antonio Banderas with ... a bunch of nobodies?

But hey, if a human-turned-vampire like Louis can learn to enjoy drinking blood, I can learn to enjoy eating crow. The "Interview With The Vampire" series is great. /Film's Danielle Ryan called the series "Gorgeously grotesque, with some scenes guaranteed to shock even the most hardened horror aficionado." And fortunately for new converts such as ourselves, "Interview" is coming back for a second season. Here's everything we know.