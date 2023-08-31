AMC Strikes Deal With SAG-AFTRA For Walking Dead Spin-Offs And Interview With The Vampire

With no end in sight to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, studios and networks are getting desperate. Case in point, AMC has managed to strike an agreement with SAG-AFTRA that will allow for several of the network's shows to continue filming even as the standoff continues between the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) and the guilds continues. A couple of "Walking Dead" spin-offs and the second season of "Interview with a Vampire" are now set to resume production. While it's not the interim agreement to be agreed for certain productions, these are the highest-profile TV shows to be given waivers thus far.

According to Deadline, the agreements between AMC and SAG-AFTRA specifically cover "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," and "Interview with a Vampire" season 2. This is not a blanket agreement and does not cover any of the network's other shows. Rather crucially, the report notes that "AMC Networks is a member of the AMPTP but is not among the studios involved in the negotiations." With negotiations stalled, AMC decided to get creative.

Several other movies and TV shows, such as the faith-based series "The Chosen" and Rebel Wilson's "Bride Hard," have also been granted waivers by SAG. However, none of them have been quite as big as something connected to "The Walking Dead" universe, or the growing universe of Anne Rice shows on AMC, which also includes "Mayfair Witches." Meanwhile, the AMPTP — which includes Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Universal, Sony, and Paramount, among others — has made little progress in securing deals with the WGA or SAG-AFTRA. As AMC is not in on the negotiations, the network is mostly powerless to move the needle in a more meaningful way.