Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Trailer: Claudia, Louis, And Armand Are Back For Blood

The next chapter of Anne Rice's beloved Southern Gothic saga "The Vampire Chronicles" is here, and season 2 of "Interview with the Vampire" is set to move the action from the dark shadows of New Orleans to the brightly lit stages of Paris. Our favorite deeply problematic drama king Lestat (Sam Reid) is nowhere to be found in the 90-second promo that just dropped for season 2, but Louis (Jacob Anderson) and his vamp daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayles, replacing Bailey Bass who will be acting in future "Avatar" sequels) are back, as is the newly revealed vampire Armand (Assad Zaman).

Fans of the series will remember that Armand revealed his true nature to the reporter Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian, the one doing the titular interview) at the end of season 1 after spending the whole season pretending to be Louis' familiar, Rashid. Lestat is out and Armand — who Louis called the love of his life — is in, but as fans of Rice's books know, neither guy is a walk in the park. The last time we saw Lestat he was pretty dead, with his body thrown into a dump where, as Daniel pointed out, he could definitely chow down on some rats and revive himself if need be. He apparently hasn't done so yet this season, though, as the only sign of him we see in the trailer comes in its final seconds, when Louis glances up at a painted portrait of him revealing that he's the co-founder of the Théâtre des Vampires.