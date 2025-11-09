Why Stranger Things Tapped Another '80s Icon As The Netflix Show's Season 5 Villain

"Stranger Things" season 5 is shaping up to be a gargantuan release for Netflix, which only recently experienced similar success with "KPop Demon Hunters" (a likely replacement for "Stranger Things"-mania). Before the kids of Hawkins, Indiana bid us all farewell, however, they have to make it through the final season unscathed. That's sure to be a tricky feat, considering they'll be facing off against not only the most powerful figure in the Upside Down, but also '80s icon Linda Hamilton, who's joining the cast as, essentially, a replacement for Matthew Modine.

We already know the "Stranger Things" gang are set for a showdown with a newly empowered Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who will be different and more deadly than ever in season 5. But in truth, there'll be plenty of villainy to go around in this final installment of the massively popular series. Not only is Vecna unleashing hordes of Upside Down horrors on Hawkins (as evidenced by the "Stranger Things" season 5 trailer), there's also a sinister new doctor on-hand. Modine's Dr. Brenner may've died in season 4, but it seems the kids won't be free of menacing medical types in season 5, with Hamilton stepping in to play a government scientist by the name of Dr. Kay.

As detailed in the December 2025 issue of SFX Magazine, Hamilton is the latest of several '80s icons to join the "Stranger Things" cast following Sean Astin and Cary Elwes. Though details about Dr. Kay remain somewhat slim, we do know she'll be investigating the Upside Down. Aside from the thrill of seeing Hamilton in such a high-profile series, it will also be interesting to see her play a villainous doctor, if only because she was menaced by a very similar figure in her most famous role.