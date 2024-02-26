Children Of The Corn Pulled A Mean Trick On Linda Hamilton For The Movie's Best Scare

Stephen King's 1977 short story "Children of the Corn" has been adapted to film an embarrassing number of times. The first adaptation was a 1983 short called "Disciples of the Crow," and it was off to the races. The first feature in the franchise, directed by Fritz Kiersch, hit in 1984 and starred Linda Hamilton and Peter Horton as an innocent city couple who make the mistake of driving through Gatlin, Nebraska, a town that's been taken over by its under-16 population. The kids, following the directions of an off-screen demonic entity they call He Who Walks Behind the Rows, have murdered all the adults and set up their own blood cult. The protagonists run afoul of the kiddie cult and barely escape with their lives intact.

"Children of the Corn" was followed by eight sequels, released from 1993 through 2018. Few of them are good, although the monster design for "Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest" was done by the incomparable Screaming Mad George. "Children of the Corn" was also remade twice, in 2009 and again in 2020. Overall, that's 12 movies devoted to cereal grain.

In the original film, the Hamilton and Horton characters are drawn into the central action when a young boy staggers out onto the highway and is run over by their car. Naturally, they are mortified, although when then examine the body, they find that the boy already had his throat cut and was bleeding to death. Horton goes off to investigate, and Hamilton stays by the car to grieve the life of this poor dead boy.

It seems that Kiersch, interviewed for the making-of documentary "Harvesting Horror," wanted to use the car accident scene to play a harmless, but terrifying prank on Hamilton. That it wasn't a mannequin under there.