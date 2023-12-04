Linda Hamilton's First Frasier Guest Appearance Was Hidden From Viewers

The first season of "Frasier" is remarkable for having all the elements that made the show so beloved. Whereas you wouldn't begrudge "Friends" fans for skipping the first season on a rewatch, and even "The Simpsons" took a while to settle into its groove, "Frasier" seemingly had it all dialed in from the outset.

In fact, the show had things figured out in the pilot, "The Good Son," which first aired in 1993. In the inagural installment, the writing is as sharp as "Frasier" ever was. Meanwhile, star Kelsey Grammer, already adept at playing the finickity psychiatrist from his years portraying him on "Cheers," is effortlessly comfortable in the lead role. Even the supporting cast are all perfectly-pitched from the outset, making the pilot a truly impressive artifact as well as a brilliantly funny episode of the beloved sitcom.

The pilot itself showcases how Frasier Crane, who originated as a regular at the titular Boston bar in "Cheers," after moving back to his native Seattle, where he's very quickly forced to take in his elderly father Martin (John Mahoney), after his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), reveals that Martin and his wife, Marris, don't get along. While the mismatch between Frasier's stuffiness and Martin's blue-collar everyman energy forms the bulk of the narrative in "The Good Son," we also get to see Frasier settling in to his new job hosting a call-in radio show on KACL, where he doles out advice to callers played by guest stars we never actually get to see. As it turns out, one of these callers in particular was a well-known actress who would return to the show for a full cameo some four years after she first called in.