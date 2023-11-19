Frasier Had Some Major Guest Stars That We Never Actually Got To See

"Frasier" had a bevy of guest stars throughout its original eleven-season run, but you might not recognize some of them on first watch. That's because many of the most famous actors to appear on the beloved sitcom did so in voice only, calling into psychologist Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) Seattle radio show for all manner of life advice. Casting a celebrity who viewers never actually see felt like a new gimmick when the series first premiered, and it's frankly still a rarity now.

In an oral history of the series published by Vanity Fair in 2018, series co-creators Peter Casey and David Lee, casting director Jeff Greenberg, and director Jimmy Burrows talked about how the call-in guest stars idea originated, who showed up on the other end of the line, and which celebrities turned "Frasier" down. "Early on, someone suggested getting guest voices," Casey recalled. "Kelsey agreed, as long as they weren't goofy calls. He wanted Frasier to give realistic advice."

The earnestness of the callers sometimes made it difficult for audiences to recognize the guest stars behind the unseen patients, but there were plenty of A-listers who popped by "Frasier" for just one episode. "I was friends with ["Wonder Woman" star] Linda Hamilton, and Chris was friends with ["An American Werewolf in London" actor] Griffin Dunne," Greenberg recalled. "They came in and recorded the callers for the pilot." Burrows, he says, was able to get two legendary comedians, Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks, to agree to a stint on the show that same year.