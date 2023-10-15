The Frasier Guest Stars We Most Want To See In The Reboot

When it was first announced that "Frasier" would be resurrected for a reboot, I think a lot of us had the same thought: again? Not that the beloved "Cheers" spinoff, which ran for 11 glorious seasons on NBC between 1993 and 2004, had already been rebooted once before, but that it feels like everything else has. From classics like "Hawaii Five-O" and "Dynasty" to hour-long dramas like "Veronica Mars" and "Prison Break," to dozens of sitcoms, like "Full House" (rebranded "Fuller House"), "Will & Grace," "The Connors" (a reboot/spinoff of "Roseanne"), "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ... you get the picture.

The witty, quippy, debonair world of Seattle psychologist and radio personality Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) belongs to a rarefied universe of '90s TV dynamite, including "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "In Living Color," none of which have been rebooted. Would taking the paddles to Daphne, Roz, and Niles denude them of their charms? Then again, other '90s megahits like "Sex and the City" and "Boy Meets World" have, to some success, reopened business with fresh visions and found new audiences.

Well, you can judge for yourself whether or not it was a good idea to revive "Frasier," as the first two episodes of the reboot are officially streaming on Paramount+. Sans David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves, who won't be returning, John Mahoney, who passed away in 2018, and Peri Gilpin, who has tentatively confirmed to return in some capacity, star Kelsey Grammer is pulling most of the weight of "Frasier" 2.0, in terms of star power. That's why we've rounded up a list of the funniest, most dynamic, and most beloved guest stars from the original series for this dream list of who we'd like to see on the reboot.

(Paramount casting: if you've made it this far, please keep reading.)