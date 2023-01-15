Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott As Frasier's Son Freddy Crane

After years of speculation and exploratory meetings, a sequel series to the acclaimed sitcom "Frasier" is finally in the works. The project, starring Kelsey Grammer in a reprisal of his Emmy-winning role, was officially given the green light by Paramount+ in fall 2022. At that time, it was revealed that Chris Harris of "How I Met Your Mother" and Joe Cristalli of "Life In Pieces" would be writing and executive producing the show, but there were no concrete details about the plot or the characters. Now, as production begins to ramp up, we finally know the first two cast members joining the esteemed psychiatrist on his new adventure.

According to Variety, Jack Cutmore-Scott will play Frederick Gaylord Crane, the son of Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin and Dr. Frasier Crane. Previously played by Christopher and Kevin Graves (and Rob Neukirch in a future sequence) on "Cheers," then Luke Tarsitano and Trevor Einhorn on "Frasier," the actor known for his roles in "Tenet," "Kingsman: The Secret Service," and the upcoming "Oppenheimer" will play an adult Freddy Crane, who has clearly come a long way since we last saw him in his goth phase in the episode titled "High Holidays."

The report says that Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is "a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather." Rather than completing the academic path that his parents had imagined for him, he opted to drop out of college in favor of becoming a firefighter. But when he realizes that he has no one to turn to in his life after some troubles, Freddy approaches Frasier and hopes to "to repair old wounds." Unfortunately, we won't get to hear the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane go "HA!" when Frasier's relationship with his son mirrors theirs, but it'll still be fun to see this unfold.