Kelsey Grammer Explains What We Can Expect From The New Frasier Series

When "Money Plane" came out in 2020, it was clear that all of our lives would never be the same. A cheesy heist film starring WWE superstar Edge and Kelsey Grammer with B-movie action and a C-movie script, "Money Plane" changed the way we all saw cinema. Unfortunately, Grammer clearly could have used a trip to a real life money plane, as he's now set to star in Paramount+'s "Frasier" sequel series.

Throughout the '90s (which I firmly believe actually ended in 2004, when "Friends" and "Frasier" both came to an end), Frasier Crane and his wacky family and associates afforded us all a chance to laugh at the upper crust of our society — who, it turns out, have most of the same petty hang-ups that us regular folks do. The show was massively successful, lasting eleven seasons and racking up five Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Normally, I'd be quite cynical about the prospect of following up any sitcom almost twenty years after the original ended. However, "Frasier" itself was a spin-off of "Cheers," and one of the few television spin-offs that was able to achieve the elusive goal of not sucking. If any show has the capability of bringing decent quality to the table in a reboot/sequel situation, it's this series.