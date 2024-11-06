Terminator: Dark Fate Director Tim Miller Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With The Movie

The "Terminator" franchise has been surprisingly enduring, with at least some presence in the pop culture landscape dating back to James Cameron's original 1984 sci-fi classic, a surprise box office success. That success led to one of the best sequels of all time, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and a bunch of other sequels of varying quality. Most recently, 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate" tried to right the ship, with mixed results. The film's director, Tim Miller, seems to know where things went wrong.

In a recent interview with Variety, Miller reflected a bit on "Dark Fate," which was billed as more of a direct sequel to "T2," bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Cameron was even back on board as a story contributor and producer. Miller, best known as the director of the first "Deadpool," explained that he is "a nerd" who was "trying to do what [he] would want to see as a nerd." However, that didn't pay off in the end, and Miller acknowledges the movie "movie didn't exactly set the world on fire."

Despite being billed as "the best Terminator movie in decades" by /Film at the time, the film fizzled at the box office, taking in $261 million worldwide against a massive $185 million budget. So what went wrong? Miller further explained: