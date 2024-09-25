James Cameron Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With Terminator: Dark Fate

No one would ever accuse James Cameron of being humble (and he's earned the right not to be), so it's a testament to the "Titanic" and "Avatar" director that he held his own feet to the fire while discussing what went wrong with "Dark Fate." As Cameron sees it, "Our problem was not that the film didn't work. The problem was, people didn't show up. I've owned this to Tim Miller many times. I said, 'I torpedoed that movie before we ever wrote a word or shot a foot of film.'"

For context: "Dark Fate" saw "The Terminator" and "T2" star Linda Hamilton return as Sarah Connor for the first time in almost 30 years, with Arnold Schwarzenegger popping up yet again as an aged T-800. Cameron, however, told Empire he was guilty of "getting high on my own supply" about the idea of making a movie that would function as a direct follow up to "T2" and basically ignore the three sequels before it. The problem, he admitted, was that he didn't really think about just how much the filmgoing landscape and, more to the point, general audiences had changed since the early 1990s:

"We achieved our goal. We made a legit sequel to a movie where the people that were actually going to theaters at the time that movie came out are all either dead, retired, crippled, or have dementia. It was a non-starter. There was nothing in the movie for a new audience."

There's some truth to what Cameron is getting at here, at least in terms of how the film was sold. Where the marketing for a successful legacy sequel like "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" focused as much on its young lead as the returning cast, the "Dark Fate" trailers were too concerned with the film's legacy elements. Combined with the general sense that the "Terminator" franchise had been running on fumes for years by then, it's little wonder audiences stayed away, even if "Dark Fate" itself is much more interested in speaking to present-day concerns and not merely playing the property's greatest hits than its advertising seemed to indicate.

Still, Cameron feels good about the movie. "I think the film's cracking. I still think mine are the best, but I put it in solid third," he added. Again, nobody would accuse Cameron of being humble, but it's hard to dispute him on that one.