2024's Best Sci-Fi Anime Series Rescues An Iconic Franchise From Itself

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Once upon a time, the mere thought of anime versions of American pop culture franchises was enough to get everyone to roll their eyes and expect little more than hot garbage — "The Animatrix" notwithstanding. But recent years have broken that curse, with plenty of collaborations resulting in some of the best shows of the decade, including "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and the outlandish "Suicide Squad Isekai," showing that you can, in fact, adapt Western properties into anime.

The latest anime to join this list is "Terminator Zero." The "Terminator" franchise started as high as it possibly could with two back-to-back masterpieces, but it has since become an underwhelming and convoluted mess. As /Film's own BJ Colangelo wrote in her review of "Terminator Zero," this new installment takes "the new direction the franchise needs to pursue."

The show begins in 2022, with a quarter-century having passed since Skynet launched the nuclear attacks that brought humanity to its knees and created Terminators to eradicate whoever was left. A human resistance fighter is then sent back in time to Tokyo in 1997 in order to stop a time-traveling Terminator sent back by Skynet from changing the past in the robots' favor. At the same time, in 1997, scientist Malcolm Lee continues to work on his own AI to combat Skynet, which he calls Kokoro, and must convince his creation that humanity is worth saving and fighting for in the first place.

From there, the anime becomes a fascinating sci-fi time travel story that's as complicated as it is thought provoking. In doing so, "Terminator Zero" breaks new ground for the franchise and shows how to revitalize iconic properties that've grown tired and stale.