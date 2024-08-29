Terminator Zero's Period Setting Somehow Makes The Anime Even More Terrifying

When writer/director James Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd came up with "The Terminator" back in the early 1980s, they couldn't have possibly predicted that their dystopian sci-fi future, where an artificial neural network-based conscious group mind and artificial general superintelligence system called Skynet would one day determine humans to be a threat and attempt to wipe them out, would one day feel within the realm of possibility. The questions constantly looming over the characters in the "Terminator" universe are ones of absolutes: Can humanity be saved from the threat of Skynet, and more importantly, are we deserving of such salvation?

According to "Terminator Zero" showrunner and writer Mattson Tomlin, this is at the heart of his new anime series for Netflix. As he told Tudum, "I'm not a nihilist — I'm a humanist, and I love people, and I think that there's a reason that we're on this planet." He continued, "With something like 'Terminator Zero' where you have these big themes about technology and about an apocalypse that is truly driven and created by human beings and our need to invent, press, and push weaponry, it felt like the question to ask: Can we change our fate? We seem to be marching towards doom, and we know it."

The new series is a gorgeous and gruesome departure from the John/Sarah Connor stories of the live-action films (read our review here), showcasing both 1997 ahead of Judgment Day and a war-torn 2022 after the robot uprising. Tokyo scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland/Yuuya Uchida) is attempting to launch a counter, "good" AI program named Kokoro (Rosario Dawson/Atsumi Tanezaki) that will be Japan's answer to Skynet, while resistance soldier Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno/Toa Yukinari) comes back in time to protect Malcolm from a Terminator sent to kill him.

But with the hindsight of how AI actually works today in 2024 rather than the educated guesses made by Cameron and Hurd in the 1980s, the stakes of "Terminator Zero" feel scarier than ever.