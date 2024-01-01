Iron Man 3's Mandarin Utterly Terrified Marvel Studios' Execs

Shane Black's 2013 film "Iron Man 3" (or "Iron Man Three" as it is titled on-screen) is handily one of the best films in the long-running and now-pretty-much-dead Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a clever, witty film that forces Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) to solve a mystery and face off against bad guys without a fully functioning Iron Man suit. It displayed how capable Stark was as a wise human being as opposed to a mere superhuman. The end of the trilogy also brought the "Iron Man" story to an effective conclusion. We'll simply have to ignore that Iron Man appeared in other films after it.

Additionally, Black invented a clever twist with the film's villain. In the original Iron Man comics, the hero frequently faced off against a nemesis called the Mandarin, a racist Fu-Manchu-like caricature — armed with ten magical rings — born of pulp cliches of the 1960s. "Iron Man 3" initially envisioned the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) as a threatening terrorist, clearly inspired by Osama bin Laden. While this was a fun way to make the character topical, and to free him of his unfortunate origins, Black figured he'd undo the character even more impishly. It was eventually revealed that the Mandarin seen on TV was a drug-addicted actor named Trevor Slattery, only hired to play the Mandarin as an act of subterfuge.

When making "Iron Man 3," the filmmakers were concerned about the Mandarin. Jon Favreau, the director of 2008's "Iron Man" noted that the magical rings didn't mesh with the science-based superhero, while Black openly acknowledged the character's racist origins. How would this character play to a Chinese audience?

In the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, the filmmakers went on record with their Mandarin trepidation.