An Indecisive George Lucas Caused Kurt Russell To Walk Away From Star Wars

As a franchise, "Star Wars" has always attracted some great actors. For the first film, hundreds of people tried (and failed) to audition for the main roles that turned Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford into some of the greatest stars on the planet — though for a hot second Hamill thought he was going to appear in "Carrie" instead. This means there are many other actors who didn't get in on the "Star Wars" action. This includes the likes of Christopher Walken and Jodie Foster for the original film, but even for the sequel trilogy, everyone from Michael B. Jordan to Dev Patel auditioned and lost out on parts.

Another performer who almost starred in "Star Wars" is none other than Kurt Russell, one of our finest genre actors. In an interview with The Daily Beast shortly before "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Russell opened up about almost joining the galaxy far, far away and being up for not just the role of Han Solo but also Luke Skywalker, too.

"That was back in the day when all the usual suspects in their twenties would roll in there, and it was early 1976 because at the same time was a television Western called 'The Quest' that they were offering me," Russell recalled. "I was in there on 'Star Wars' and remember asking George [Lucas] one day, 'Do you think you're going to use me or not?' And he said, 'I don't know which part I prefer you in. I don't know if I like you as Han and this guy as Skywalker, or this guy as Han and you as Skywalker. I don't know.'"

That's high praise for an actor, to be considered for both the lead and the standout fan-favorite rogue, but it also meant Lucas was taking his sweet time deciding.