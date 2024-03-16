Christopher Walken Recalls Failed Star Wars Audition With Jodie Foster As Leia

Christopher Walken can currently be seen as the Emperor of the Known Universe in "Dune: Part Two," but once upon a time in a galaxy far, far away, the quirky actor had a chance to appear in another huge sci-fi epic. As Walken himself recently told Vanity Fair, he auditioned for the role of Han Solo in the first "Star Wars" film, aka "Star Wars: A New Hope." Of course, Walken didn't get the part — and it's hard to imagine anyone other than Harrison Ford playing the loveable rogue (no disrespect to Alden Ehrenreich, who did the best he could with the prequel "Solo: A Star Wars Story").

To hear Walken tell it, he auditioned for the part along with a wealth of other actors, so it's not clear how close he came to actually landing the role of Han Solo. In other words, lots of people were being considered for the film, and Walken was just one name of many on a list of auditioning actors. But interestingly enough, Walken also recalls who he auditioned with: Jodie Foster.

"I think it was for Han Solo," Walken said. "Yes, I auditioned for it. And if I'm not mistaken, my partner in the audition was — I think this is true — it was Jodie Foster ... I think we did a screen test. I'm not sure we did a scene. Maybe we just sat in front of, in those days, those old videotape cameras."

He added: "I did audition for 'Star Wars,' but so did about 500 other actors. It was lots of people doing that."