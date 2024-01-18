Jodie Foster Almost Played Princess Leia In Star Wars, But Disney Got In The Way

The Jodie Foster-ssance is officially upon us, folks, and we couldn't be more pleased. It's certainly been a long road to get here. Arguably, the acclaimed actor's most high-profile project in decades came back in 2013, with her villainous turn in Neill Blomkamp's sci-fi movie "Elysium." (Disclaimer: We cannot emphasize enough how much heavy-lifting the word "arguably" is doing in that last sentence.) Other than that, it'd be the understatement of the century to say that Foster has been rather picky about her roles since bursting onto the scene in "Taxi Driver," before going on to redefine the very idea of horror protagonists in "The Silence of the Lambs." That's finally changed in a big way during the last several months, as Foster starred in the awards-hopeful (but somewhat controversial) "Nyad" and also came right out of the gate swinging in 2024 with "True Detective: Night Country."

But as we all know, Hollywood is nothing if not an endless series of what-ifs — and Foster knows this better than most. It's common knowledge that, as one of the industry's biggest up-and-coming talents at the time, she came shockingly close to being cast as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars." What we didn't know, however, was the exact reason(s) why she ultimately passed on the role of a lifetime. But while making the press rounds promoting this newest season of "True Detective" (which, if you somehow haven't heard, is great – look no further than /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here), Foster opened up during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show" about what went into taking one of the most pivotal forks in the road ... not that anyone really knew that back then, of course.

In an incredible irony, her prior commitments to a Disney film changed everything.