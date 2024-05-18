One Actor Helped Create Modern Versions Of Both Godzilla And Kong

Andy Serkis is no stranger to dual roles. The groundbreaking pioneer in motion-capture work may be most well known among general audiences for his casting in "The Lord of the Rings" as Gollum/Sméagol, everybody's favorite two-faced little gremlin, but that only scratches the surface of his contributions to film over the decades. Serkis has since expanded his talents from acting to directing ("Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" were but a warm-up for his recent announcement as director and star of "The Hunt for Gollum"), delivered a genuinely award-worthy performance as the ape Caesar in the previous "The Planet of the Apes" trilogy, and even found time to depict two very different "Star Wars" characters as Supreme Leader Snoke in "The Last Jedi" and hardened prisoner Kino Loy in "Andor."

But how many of us were aware that the multihyphenate talent was also responsible for bringing two of our biggest and best kaiju to life on the big screen in the past couple of decades? His reuniting with director Peter Jackson on 2005's "King Kong" remake was hardly a secret, appearing in a pair of roles as the doomed ship's cook affectionately known as Lumpy (who suffered one of the most outrageously gruesome on-screen fates in any mainstream monster movie I can recall) and, of course, as the mo-cap performer for Kong himself. His lesser-recognized contribution, however, came in director Gareth Edwards' 2014 "Godzilla," the film that first launched the highly-profitable MonsterVerse and featured Serkis in a consulting role to help make the King of the Monsters as fearsome and properly motivated as he could be.

