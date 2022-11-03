Andy Serkis Talks About His Surprise Return To Star Wars In Andor [Exclusive Interview]

I apologize if this is an obvious question with an obvious answer, but how does playing Kino compare to playing Snoke?

Well, you can't really compare them, in a way. They're so entirely different. I loved playing Snoke. Snoke was a great character to play. I never thought I'd be coming back into the universe to play another character, but when Tony Gilroy approached me and said, "Look, will you come and play Kino Loy?" I was like, "Is this going to be confusing to everybody?" There are so many Snoke theories flying about, is this really just going to throw fuel on the fire? I really didn't want to go down that road. But I really was such a big fan of "Rogue One," and Tony's description of the character of Kino Loy, it was so endearing in a way, because here was this man who actually really cares about the greater good, who is now incarcerated and loses touch with himself and becomes very cold hearted and just wants to survive and just look after number one.

Then [he] goes back on the reverse journey when he comes into touch with Cassian Andor and finds his common humanity again. I think that journey is really interesting. The world of the "Rogue One," it feels so gritty, and real, and human, and complex. Unlike the world that Snoke lives in, which is very much about the dark and the light, this is much more about the gray areas of the "Star Wars" universe.

Totally. I think the nice thing about Kino, too, is we had no idea it was going to be you. But I think the thing is that what "Star Wars" does better than anything, is a character that gets very little screen time, you can feel like you know them and you can connect with them quickly. Kino was the character I've done that with most in a long time. There's a moment in episode 9 where things change for him, where he goes, "Okay, you know what? Cassian might be right. Let's go." Was he just blissfully ignorant up to that point thinking, "I'm going to get out of this?" Or was he just doing what he needed to do to get through the day?

Look, he is used to living now and has been incarcerated for such a long time. He's used to a brutal existence, which really revolves around punishment or reward. Punishment by electrification and a reward by getting flavor in your food. He just wants to keep his head down. He's not interested. He's got a family that he wants to get back to. He's in this totalitarian nightmare, so he is closed down. But when Cassian starts to question the strength of the Empire, and actually sees that there are holes in it, once the realization happens that, in fact, that maybe he will never be released, that is intolerable to him. It's like a trigger switch which enables him to then stop thinking about just himself and his release, and think about all the other people who are suffering on this ship with him. He starts to think about the greater good, and how he might enable and affect a journey out of there alongside Cassian.

I think people get used to binging these days, and for me, that was the brilliance of episodic television, where at the end of that episode, you have never been more excited for more. "Let's go, I want episode 10. Let's do this."

It was great, it was a nice turn. Again, Tony's writing, and the team's writing with Tony, is just phenomenal.

Totally. You touched on the idea that you were concerned about confusion because people had all these theories about Snoke. But did you feel a little less pressure with this because with Snoke, you were perceived as the big new bad guy and "Star Wars" was relaunching, whereas this, nobody knows you're in it. You just get to be you.

No, I felt much less pressure because I kept the whole thing a secret for a long time. Nobody knew about it until last week. There was no pressure whatsoever in the sense of it being out there. I think that was a great thing not having it announced earlier.

I agree.

It's just a thought in a room. It's a nice surprise, I think, hopefully for everybody. It certainly took the pressure off.