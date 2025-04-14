15 Best Kurt Russell Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Has there ever been an actor more underappreciated than Kurt Russell? Sure, he's produced his fair share of stinkers throughout a career spanning more than six decades — see 2006's "Poseidon" — but more often than not, the man delivers. Yet, Russell had never earned an Academy Award nomination and too frequently gets treated like a glorified character actor than a genuine A-lister, despite appearing in some of the most beloved motion pictures of our time.

Perhaps Russell cemented his seclusion from Hollywood's top tier after teaming up with director John Carpenter to produce films like "Escape From New York" and "Big Trouble in Little China," films that, for all intense purposes, are essentially big-budget riffs on the classic B-movies of the 1950s and 1960s. Or maybe his rugged good looks and roguish charm weren't enough to contend with the likes of Harrison Ford, Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, or Tom Hanks.

No matter what the reason, Russell managed to carve an incredible career packed with memorable, even iconic, performances and classic titles. Take a gander at the following list of his 15 best films, ranked, to see how impressive the man's career has been. Honestly, he deserves so much more than he's received.

