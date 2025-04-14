15 Best Kurt Russell Movies & TV Shows, Ranked
Has there ever been an actor more underappreciated than Kurt Russell? Sure, he's produced his fair share of stinkers throughout a career spanning more than six decades — see 2006's "Poseidon" — but more often than not, the man delivers. Yet, Russell had never earned an Academy Award nomination and too frequently gets treated like a glorified character actor than a genuine A-lister, despite appearing in some of the most beloved motion pictures of our time.
Perhaps Russell cemented his seclusion from Hollywood's top tier after teaming up with director John Carpenter to produce films like "Escape From New York" and "Big Trouble in Little China," films that, for all intense purposes, are essentially big-budget riffs on the classic B-movies of the 1950s and 1960s. Or maybe his rugged good looks and roguish charm weren't enough to contend with the likes of Harrison Ford, Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, or Tom Hanks.
No matter what the reason, Russell managed to carve an incredible career packed with memorable, even iconic, performances and classic titles. Take a gander at the following list of his 15 best films, ranked, to see how impressive the man's career has been. Honestly, he deserves so much more than he's received.
Executive Decision (1996)
Released during the height of the myriad of "Die Hard" knockoffs, 1996's "Executive Decision" takes unnecessary flak for killing off Steven Seagal in the first reel, a masterful bait and switch (he featured prominently in the marketing campaign) if there ever was one. Still, once you get past that rather disappointing plot beat — who didn't want to see Seagal taking down bad guys with Kurt Russell? — this enjoyable thriller provides a dizzying array of suspense and action, anchored by an intense, fiercely committed performance from Russell and co-star Halle Berry.
Here's the gist: When a group of terrorists seize command of a commercial airliner traveling to Washington D.C., it's up to U.S. Army Specialist David Grant (Russell) and a frightened Flight Attendant (Berry) to stop the bad guys and save the day. Co-starring John Leguizamo, David Suchet, Oliver Platt, Joe Morton, and B.D. Wong, "Executive Decision" kicks plenty of tail and deserves mention among excellent "Die Hard" knockoffs like "Under Siege," "Air Force One" and "The Rock."
Stargate (1994)
In 1994, Russell teamed with pre-"Independence Day" filmmaker duo Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich to produce "Stargate," a rollicking sci-fi fantasy packed with snazzy special effects, solid action pieces, and fine character work from its cast. The film grossed $196.6 million in 1994 but failed to leave much impact, though its concept gave way to a slew of popular television spinoffs, books, and video games, none of which featured Russell.
Surprisingly, nearly 30 years later, "Stargate" holds up reasonably well and feels like a precursor to films like 1999's "The Mummy" and "Prometheus," what with its gee-whiz approach to the material, colorful cinematography, and character-driven story. Russell stars as Colonel Jonathan J. "Jack" O'Neil, a U.S. Air Force Special Operations officer tasked with aiding archeologist Dr. Daniel Jackson (James Spader) after he journeys through a mysterious "Stargate," where a dangerous, high-tech Egyptian-like civilization resides.
Admittedly, this overstuffed adventure feels more like a missed opportunity than outright success, but it still has enough goofy charm and big-budget spectacle to hold your attention for a few hours.
Tango and Cash (1989)
If you grew up in the '80s, chances are you watched "Tango & Cash," a deliciously campy romp that pairs Russell's cavalier cop, Lieutenant Gabriel "Gabe" Cash, with Sylvester Stallone's by-the-numbers Lieutenant Raymond "Ray" Tango. Yes, you've seen this roadshow before, but that doesn't make the experience less engaging or fun.
Helmed by no less than three directors as a result of production issues, "Tango & Cash" follows a pair of ideologically contrasting detectives who are framed for murder and forced to work together to prove their innocence.
Coming off the heels of "Midnight Run" and "Lethal Weapon," "Tango & Cash" lacks the extra punch needed to launch it into the upper tier of the buddy-cop formula and likely would've benefitted from a more focused approach. At any rate, Russell and Stallone display plenty of chemistry, with the former going for broke as an overzealous, energetic cop in dire need of guidance. Kick back and enjoy the ride, and pray that a sequel eventually comes about.
Elvis (TV Movie)
Kurt Russell may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of an actor capable of playing Elvis Presley. Yet, the man has portrayed the iconic singer three times, beginning with John Carpenter's 1979 TV movie "Elvis" (Russell would later play an Elvis impersonator in "3000 Miles to Graceland" and lent his voice to a young Elvis in Robert Zemeckis' "Forrest Gump," to say nothing of his cameo in the Elvis vehicle "It Happened at the World's Fair").
Produced right after "Halloween," "Elvis" marked the first collaboration between Carpenter and Russell. Moreover, the film served as a transitional project of sorts for Russell, who spent much of his adolescence in Disney productions and playing bit parts in TV shows and Westerns. Following "Elvis," Russell's career enjoyed a massive upward swing as Hollywood tossed him into several high-profile projects.
As for the film itself, "Elvis" chronicles the King of Rock and Roll as he prepares for his first live performance in nearly a decade. Through flashbacks, we see his childhood, his evolution into a superstar, his time in the military, and numerous romances. It's a reasonably straightforward biopic, told with all the flair afforded by late '70s television and ultimately a rewarding experience primarily due to Russell's strong performance.
The Hateful Eight (2015)
Even lesser Quentin Tarantino trumps most modern pictures. That's the case with 2015's "The Hateful Eight," a moody, disjointed Western that contains all of the director's signature traits — humor, over-the-top violence, despicable characters — but none of his potency. That said, the film looks great, features stellar performances, and touches on profound themes en route to a surprisingly hopeful conclusion.
During a massive blizzard in 1877, a group of individuals take shelter in a cabin, where they are forced to confront their personal biases, contrasting beliefs, and prejudices. Naturally, tensions escalate, and before long, the bodies begin piling up, leaving the survivors with no other option than to team up to stay alive.
Russell co-stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Tim Roth, and Bruce Dern, and he does his best with what amounts to an extended cameo, since he exits the picture before he can truly make a bigger mark. In terms of Tarantino collaborations, some may think Russell fares better in "Death Proof" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," though many, including our staff, consider "The Hateful Eight" Russell's best Western.
Used Cars (1980)
Immediately following "Elvis," Russell starred in the Robert Zemeckis comedy "Used Cars" and proved himself adept at pitch-black satire. As the conniving, politically savvy Rudy Russo, the young actor places his rockstar charisma on full display, even while dipping into the character's slimy side. We like Rudy, regardless of his follies, which speaks to Russell's performance.
Essentially a critique of American culture, specifically capitalism, and the thin line between honest salesmanship and deception, "Used Cars" follows Rudy, an overly ambitious car salesman, and the various tactics, moral or otherwise, he uses to sell cars to raise funds for his political campaign. Standing in his way is Roy L. Fuchs (Jack Warden), a ruthless rival salesman yearning to take over Rudy's dealership by any means necessary.
While a tad overstuffed and perhaps a little too manic for some, this hilarious comedy, unfortunately, got buried at the box office by "Airplane!" Too bad, because "Used Cars" crackles, displaying the same punchy verve that Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale would use to great effect in "Back to the Future" five years later. There's a reason it's Wyatt Russell's favorite Kurt Russell flick.
Breakdown (1997)
"Breakdown," while a tad conventional in its resolution, is something of a minor gem. Directed by Jonathan Mostown, "Breakdown" follows an ordinary couple, Jeff (Russell) and Amy (Kathleen Quinlan) Taylor, as they drive from Boston to San Diego. Amy heads into town with a truck driver (J.T. Walsh) when their car breaks down and mysteriously vanishes, leaving Jeff scrambling through a desolate landscape to find her. Fun fact: The film was initially planned as a remake of Stephen King's short story "Trucks" (or "Maximum Overdrive") but Mostown was forced to rework the numerous locations into a completely different story,
The first half is an exquisite exercise in suspense as our hero bumps into all manner of people, many of whom are convinced he's crazy. Naturally, the third act "twist" is a bit of a letdown and gives way to the usual assortment of chases, fight sequences, and shootouts. Still, Russell's committed performance (which left him physically exhausted) and a handful of expertly crafted set pieces rule the day, making "Breakdown" a slick piece of entertainment.
Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
"Big Trouble in Little China" marked the fourth collaboration between John Carpenter and Kurt Russell and once again proved they were a match made in heaven. Visually exciting and ambitious to boot, this 1986 fantasy sees truck driver Jack Burton (Russell, channeling his inner John Wayne) taking on ancient Chinese sorcerer David Lo Pan (James Hong) in Chinatown.
Honestly, don't think about it too hard. Yeah, there's a thing about Pan needing a green-eyed woman to lift a curse and something about three supernatural warriors known as the Three Storms vying for control. Still, nothing matters more than Jack Burton's quest to find his stolen big rig, the best superficial escapade outside the Dude's journey to reclaim a new rug for his apartment. Carpenter packs action, witty one-liners, and dazzling VFX into a swift 99-minute runtime, making for a fun, often hilarious, night at the movies.
Like many of Russell's projects, however, "Big Trouble" flopped at the box office, likely getting lost between supersized hits "The Karate Kid, Part II" and "Aliens," but has since earned a cult following.
Miracle (2004)
Gavin O'Connor's formulaic but inspiring and fairly accurate recreation of the famed "Miracle on Ice," in which the U.S. men's hockey team defeated the Soviet team in the 1980 Winter Olympics, benefits primarily from Kurt Russell's on-point portrayal of head coach Herb Brooks. The actor captures the man's no-nonsense approach, allowing audiences to see the dedication required to assemble one of the great Olympic hockey teams, even at the expense of his wife and children.
Co-starring Patricia Clarkson and Noah Emmerich, "Miracle" follows Brooks as he interviews for the head coaching job, interviews several prospective players, and implements a new coaching strategy high on intensity and short on foolishness. Staving off criticisms from his coaching staff, family, and the Olympic committee, Brooks pushes his players to the brink, teaching them what it means to play for the United States of America.
Essentially "Rocky" on ice, "Miracle" stands out thanks to O'Connor's strong direction and Russell's impeccable performance. When Al Michaels screams, "Do you believe in miracles?" we answer enthusiastically, "Yes!"
Death Proof (2007)
Now we're talking. Russell first teamed up with Quentin Tarantino for this violent thriller about a deranged movie stuntman driver who gets his kicks terrorizing young women with his 1970 Chevy Nova. After years of starring in straight-faced dramas, Russell finally lets loose and delivers a layered performance that alternates between calm, confident, and unhinged.
Released as part of Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's "Grindhouse" series, "Death Proof" quite literally pulls out all the stops. Tarantino stages several high-octane and incredibly intense car chases, utilizing real-life stuntwoman Zoë Bell, and makes the most of his all-star cast, namely Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Venessa Ferlito, and Rose McGowan. Is there a point to any of this beyond paying tribute to the classic stunt teams of yesteryear? Not really, though Tarantino infuses his picture with not-so-subtle themes of toxic masculinity and female empowerment; to say nothing of the numerous homages to his star's career.
Really, though, tune into "Death Proof" for a breathtaking throwback to '70s exploitation films.
Tombstone (1993)
Few Westerns are as gleefully corny as "Tombstone," George P. Cosmatos' big-screen recreation of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and the fallout from that historic event. Regardless, audiences fawn over this 1993 effort, often ranking it among the best of its genre. Indeed, the film carries a particular zeal that's hard to ignore as it leaps from one iconic moment to the next, aided dutifully by Bruce Broughton's energetic score, and a flurry of dangle-bar mustaches. Say what you will about "Tombstone," but it succeeds as a robust crowd-pleaser.
Russell stars as Wyatt Earp, who rides into the town of Tombstone to reunite with his brothers (played by Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton) and bumps shoulders with Doc Holiday (a scene-stealing Val Kilmer). Unfortunately, Earp's newfound paradise withers when a group of local cowboys begins causing trouble, leading to the iconic gun battle that will forever shape our heroes.
Co-starring Michael Biehn, Powers Booth, and Stephan Lang, "Tombstone" is a slickly made piece of old-fashioned cinema.
Bone Tomahawk (2015)
If "Tombstone" represents the traditional Western picture, designed for thrill-seeking moviegoers, then S. Craig Zahler's "Bone Tomahawk" gamely traverses the opposite direction. Gritty, violent, and gory — perhaps to a fault — this 2015 drama is also a surprisingly ponderous character study about the nature of man, vividly brought to life thanks to top-notch performances from Russell and Richard Jenkins. Make no mistake, this is a tough watch, containing unbelievable horror, but "Bone Tomahawk" is also a worthwhile experience provided you can handle the extreme moments. Even Stephen King recommends it!
When a batch of very dangerous Native Americans kidnaps members of a rural town in the Old West, it's up to Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Russell), Arthur O'Dwyer (Patrick Wilson), John Brooder (Matthew Fox), and Deputy Chicory (Jenkins) to travel into the unknown to find them. What begins as a rescue mission quickly becomes a harrowing tale of survival as our boys encounter an evil too horrifying to comprehend.
Backdraft (1991)
In a just world, "Backdraft" would've been the film that finally vaulted Russell into A-list territory (and co-starred Tom Cruise). As the flawed but ultimately heroic Lieutenant Stephen "Bull" McCaffrey, the actor gives it his all, turning in an emotional performance that deserves far more consideration than it received. Not that it matters, since the actor went on to star in "Tombstone," "Stargate," and "Executive Decision. So while "Backdraft" may not have elevated Russell to superstar status, it remains a solid addition to his vast portfolio.
Directed by Ron Howard, "Backdraft" follows two estranged firefighting brothers, Stephen and Brian (William Baldwin) McCaffrey, as they investigate a series of arson attacks around Chicago. Co-starring Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Scott Glenn, Rebecca De Mornay, and J.T. Walsh, this ode to firefighters never loses sight of its robust group of characters, even while presenting some absolutely jaw-dropping action sequences brought to life by Hans Zimmer's magnificent score and a flurry of awesome practical effects that left Russell breathless.
Escape from New York (1981)
Produced for just $6 million in 1981, John Carpenter's "Escape From New York" is the ultimate independent blockbuster. In 1988, Manhattan is now being used as a maximum security prison, filled with the country's nastiest criminals. Into this dire situation drops Snake Plissken, a former Special Forces soldier tasked with locating the President of the United States after terrorists hijack his plane. Facing all manner of vile scum, Snake must utilize every ounce of his training to accomplish the mission, even while knowing the outcome won't save his dystopian world.
A no-compromised vision made by an auteur at the top of his game, this dark and moody picture practically bursts at the seams with fascinating ideas and complex political commentary. Toss in an iconic performance from Kurt Russell as the growling, eyepatch-wearing, Clint Eastwood-inspired Snake Plissken, and "Escape From New York" ascends to the upper tier of Hollywood thrillers.
The Thing (1982)
Easily the high point of Russell's career and his greatest collaboration with John Carpenter, 1982's "The Thing" stands tall as one of the all-time great horror pictures, thanks to its mesmerizing concept, gnarly practical effects, intriguingly simple plot, and ultra-bleak tone that trades easy thrills for under-your-skin chills.
Russell stars as R.J. MacReady, a helicopter pilot stationed in Antarctica with a team of scientists. On a cold, bleak day, a dog enters their compound and transforms into a hideous monster capable of copying whatever organism it touches. Who among the 12 men is the alien life form? Does MacReady have the courage to stop the abomination before it reaches civilization?
An adaptation of John W. Campbell Jr.'s "Who Goes There?" and also a remake of 1951's "The Thing From Another World," "The Thing" is a masterful tale of terror that never ceases to send a shiver down the spine. Curiously, the picture bombed upon its release and almost killed Carpenter's career, likely due to being in direct competition with Steven Spielberg's more fanciful alien story "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," but has since settled in as a classic worth watching again and again.