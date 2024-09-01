Kurt Russell Channeled A Hollywood Legend To Play Escape From New York's Snake Plissken
John Carpenter's 1981 sci-fi film "Escape from New York" has a novel premise: in the distant future of 1997, crime skyrocketed 400%. Instead of stopping crime in New York City, the government merely built walls around the island of Manhattan and transformed the whole burg into a massive prison. There are no cops on the inside, and only armed guards — and mined bridges — keep people inside. Anyone who commits a major crime is dropped into New York and forced to fend for themselves.
Naturally, Air Force One is shot down, and the President's escape pod lands inside New York Prison. The president (Donald Pleasance) is trapped! The dangerous, eyepatch-sporting criminal Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) was recently apprehended for robbery and is offered an ultimatum by the smarmy Police Commissioner (Lee Van Cleef). Snake will have his record expunged if he agrees to break into New York and rescue the president. Also, as additional motivation, the Commissioner implants a bomb in Snake's neck that will explode if he doesn't rescue the President in time. Snake, a deeply cynical man, hates that he's been forced into heroism. He will not learn to be more heroic by the end of the movie.
Carpenter has often expressed his fondness for classic Westerns, and he sees a stoic badass like Snake Plissken to be reminiscent of classically grizzled Western heroes. It seems that Kurt Russell also felt that way about Plissken, and even went so far as to model his performance after Clint Eastwood. This acting decision was cemented when Russell learned that Van Cleef, frequently Eastwood's co-star, was cast in the project. Russell shared his ideas in an interview with The Escape from New York and L.A. Page.
Snake Eastwood
Interviewer Whitney Scott Bain talked with Russell extensively about Plissken, and eventually began asking questions about the character's grizzled voice. Snake speaks every line with a growling contempt, never yelling, but always dripping with disdain. Russell admitted that it was a straight-up Clint Eastwood impersonation, specifically the way Eastwood sounded in "For a Few Dollars More" (1965) and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" (1966), two films the actor starred in opposite Lee Van Cleef. Russell said:
"I was trying to find Snake's voice before we were filming and John said to me, we just got Lee Van Cleef to play Bob Hauk. I thought, hey, since Clint Eastwood did all those films with him and made him a star, it could work for me. So, I worked on Snake's version of Eastwood. He's quieter than Eastwood, sometimes so quiet, you barely hear what he says."
Of course, anyone familiar with Clint Eastwood's performances in "Dollars" and "Ugly" will likely see what Russell is doing. Eastwood's on-screen persona is legendary, and Russell was very clearly doing an impersonation. One would even be able to see that even if Lee Van Cleef weren't in the movie. It's not exactly a secret. Van Cleef's presence certainly invited comparisons, though.
When asked who his favorite actors are, though, Russell was diplomatic, saying that all actors are amazing by dint of their craft. He added that, as an audience member, he loves watching all movies. Russell, of course, has been a professional actor since age 12, so he knows how to be even-tempered and positive about Hollywood. Russell certainly wouldn't want to go on record loving or hating anyone over anyone else. All we know for sure is that he loves working with John Carpenter; the pair made five films together.