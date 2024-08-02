Wyatt Russell's Favorite Kurt Russell Film Isn't One Most Fans Would Expect

Wyatt Russell was born to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn on July 10, 1986, eight days after "Big Trouble in Little China," his pop's third and lamentably final big-screen collaboration with John Carpenter, bombed at the box office. The martial arts action-fantasy movie didn't seriously damage Russell's career, but it did alter its trajectory a tad. Just about everything after "Big Trouble in Little China" was a two-hander or an ensemble piece. Though he could still mess around in nonsense like "Overboard" and "Captain Ron," he couldn't dominate a movie with a broad, endearingly dopey hero like Jack Burton anymore.

Kurt Russell has many different modes, but I grew up with a preference for his swaggering himbos, guys who were so supremely confident in their capabilities that, like Wile E. Coyote, they didn't realize how far off the edge of the cliff they'd run. Watching a lug like Burton scramble out of (or deeper into) trouble was a joy. And while Jack might've been the ne plus ultra of his risible protagonists, I think Rudy Russo in "Used Cars" is every bit his dim-bulb equal.

Somewhat surprisingly, Wyatt Russell, who was born six years and one whole day after that raucous dark comedy opened to lousy business in 1980, agrees. In fact, it's his favorite Kurt Russell movie.