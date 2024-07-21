Studio Execs Nearly Killed Robert Zemeckis' Career Before It Began

Robert Zemeckis couldn't have asked for a more propitious start to his filmmaking career. Soon after graduating from University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 1973, Zemeckis, on the strength of his award-winning student film, found a powerful young mentor in Steven Spielberg. The "Jaws" maestro was Universal Pictures' in-house wunderkind, so when he flipped out over "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," a raucous comedy, written by Zemeckis and his creative partner Bob Gale, about a trio of young girls desperate to attend the live taping of The Beatles' first performance on "The Ed Sullivan Show," the studio greenlit it — even though Zemeckis was completely untested as a feature director.

Five years later, Zemeckis' was very close to finished in Hollywood.

With a budget of $2.8 million, "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" wasn't considered a gamble. And when it lost money for Universal, the studio didn't sweat it. But when Zemeckis and Gale followed this up with the screenplay for Spielberg's first critical misfire in "1941" and delivered a commercial dud for Columbia Pictures with their mean-spirited sophomore effort "Used Cars," they were viewed as a bad-luck albatross around their benefactor's neck. Spielberg needed to cut bait, and these guys needed to make a hit or find another line of work.

Zemeckis finally scored a hit as a director in 1984 with "Romancing the Stone," and nailed the blockbuster big time the following year with Gale via "Back to the Future." 40 years later, Zemeckis is considered a visionary on par with his mentor, but those early missteps came very close to wiping him out. And their initial failure taught him a crucial lesson about movie marketing and the vicissitudes of studio filmmaking.