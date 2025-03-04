Why Kurt Russell Channeled John Wayne For A Beloved Cult Classic

In the book, Carpenter explains that "Jack Burton is John Wayne, and Kurt is playing it blow-hard John Wayne." Russell also famously channeled Western great Clint Eastwood in Carpenter's sci-fi action movie "Escape From New York," and this apparently helped inspire the discussion between the director and actor about how to approach playing Jack Burton. "Big Trouble in Little China" was originally planned to be a fantasy adventure in the old West, so taking an approach that uses one of the most famous Western stars of all time makes a lot of sense. There's a lot of Wayne in how Russell delivers his lines, from his slight drawl down to the cadence of his speech. He's extremely self-assured despite never seeming to live up to his own hype, and it feels like both a tribute to Wayne and a criticism of his inflated ego.

"Big Trouble" may've been inspired by the idea of doing a Chinese martial arts film in the West, but since Westerns weren't doing very well commercially in the 1980s, Carpenter and his creative team decided to set it in contemporary San Francisco instead. That mash-up of east and west worked a bit better, although the film's lead was still bringing a bit of the original screenplay through in his performance. After all, Russell knew a few things about Westerns, having starred in quite a few excellent ones himself and even begun his career on TV Westerns. His riff on John Wayne is pretty perfect, and it wouldn't be the last time he did it.