Death Proof Features More Kurt Russell Easter Eggs Than You Likely Remember

Writer and director Quentin Tarantino might not have any love lost for his film "Death Proof," which he has famously claimed is his worst, but we here at /Film believe that it's the Tarantino classic we don't talk about enough. There's a lot to love in this half of "Grindhouse," which follows a kind of slasher named Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) who hunts and kills beautiful women using his tricked-out stunt car. There are the wild car chases and incredibly dangerous stunts. There's the killer soundtrack. There are the amazing actors who play the victims and then the queens who get their revenge on Mike. And then, of course, there's Russell himself, who is arguably one of the coolest performers to ever grace the silver screen.

Tarantino is pretty well-known for his homages and references to the films that inspired his work, but he's not above throwing in a few straight-up Easter eggs either. There are not only quite a few Easter eggs for the movies that inspired "Death Proof" within the film, but there are also a couple of pretty fun ones for Russell's career, too!