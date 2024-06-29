Quentin Tarantino Recruited Kurt Russell For Death Proof By Being A Giant Nerd

"Death Proof" is usually ranked lowest among Quentin Tarantino's directorial efforts, which is a shame since newbies might take that to mean it's not worth seeking out. (It absolutely is.) A 1970s exploitation homage initially released as part of his and Robert Rodriguez's failed 2007 "Grindhouse" double-feature experiment ("failed" in the sense that it bombed at the box office; its cultural cache has only grown over time, with its fake trailers for "Hobo with a Shotgun" and "Thanksgiving" giving rise to actual films), the movie lends Tarantino's distinctive banter to a slasher about an over-the-hill stunt double, dubbed "Stuntman" Mike (Kurt Russell), who slays his victims using a rigged stunt vehicle.

"Death Proof" abides by the expectations of its genre for its first half, following Mike as he hunts his prey, not by stalking them under the cover of night but by schmoozing them up at a bar and cunningly striking when their defenses are down (but their blood-alcohol levels are up). It's only in its second half that the film stealthily — and swiftly — evolves into a women's empowerment story by way of a revenge thriller, complete with a third act stacked with deadly practical car stunts. Imagine if the original "Halloween" had ended with Laurie Strode barely escaping with her life, only to dust herself off and run down Michael Myers in a muscle car.

Tarantino's "Grindhouse" segment is also probably the nerdiest creation — and I mean that as a compliment, by the way — of his career, which is part of why casual audiences didn't flock to it the way they had his other genre pastiches. (That and they just didn't share his affections for the Grindhouse experience.) Conversely, it was that precise nerdiness that convinced Russell to join forces with Tarantino in the first place.