Kurt Russell Has One Requirement For A Big Trouble In Little China Remake

Word of a remake of John Carpenter's 1986 bonkers action flick "Big Trouble in Little China" came out as early as 2015. The remake was set to star Dwayne Johnson, presumably playing Jack Burton, the character previously played by Kurt Russell. Johnson reportedly wanted John Carpenter to be involved in the remake, but the director was never officially invited to anything. "I only know what I read in the papers," he said. Carpenter has been famously indifferent to other filmmakers remaking his movies, once saying that he loves it when it happens, as he gets paid for not having to do anything. Three years later, in 2018, it was announced that the new "Big Trouble" would be a sequel and not a remake, but such definitions have become hazy in a nostalgia-driven marketplace. The film's producer, Hiram Garcia, referred to the new film as a "continuation," rather than a sequel. Po-tay-to, po-tah-to. It was then that Carpenter displayed some open cynicism about the project, saying that the studio merely wanted a Johnson vehicle, and didn't really care about "Big Trouble" other than name recognition; the original film, he noted, wasn't a big hit.

The most recent word on the remake — sorry, continuation — came in 2022 when actor James Hong, the villain in the original, said he'd be interested in returning.

When all the news broke, Collider mentioned it to Russell, wondering what the star thought of the endeavor. Russell expressed perplexion, wondering why so many of his old movies were being remade (he had just heard about the "Overboard" remake, as well as rumors of the retreads of his old Disney work). He did feel, though, that there should at least be a palpable reason to revisit the material. Otherwise, why bother?