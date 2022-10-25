James Hong Wants To Return For Dwayne Johnson's Big Trouble In Little China Remake

"Black Adam" star and wrestling legend Dwayne Johnson has spent years eyeballing a continuation of John Carpenter's "Big Trouble in Little China," a genre-blending action film that provided Kurt Russell with one of his all-time great performances. The film was originally supposed to be a traditional Western focusing on a sharpshooter in Buffalo Bill's Wild West show who becomes a buffalo hunter to help feed the Chinese workers on the railroad, but was updated into a larger-than-life genre spectacle boasting high-octane action, romance, mystery, gunplay, mystical sorcery, martial arts, scary set pieces, and one of the coolest action heroes in history. The film featured a career great performance by James Hong as David Lo-Pan, the villainous ancient Chinese sorcerer who has to marry and sacrifice a green-eyed girl to regain a healthy form, bringing him one step closer to his dream of taking over the universe.

Johnson has noted that his take on "Big Trouble in Little China" will be a continuation of Carpenter's story, and while it's unlikely anyone on the planet wants to see this project actually come to life, James Hong told ComicBook.com that he'd be willing to give his blessing to the project on one condition — The Rock needs to ask Hong to return as Lo-Pan. The 93-year-old actor is still actively performing, having appeared in the smash-hit "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and lending his voice to the animated film "Wendell and Wild," showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. "Without Lo-Pan? How dare he," Hong joked in the interview.