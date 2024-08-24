The Iconic Horror Movie That Almost Killed John Carpenter's Career

Nowadays, people pretty much universally recognize John Carpenter for his genius as a writer, director, and composer, but back in 1982, things were a little bit different. The director had already truly impressed people with the 1978 slasher masterpiece "Halloween," along with the terrific but less-beloved "Assault on Precinct 13" and "The Fog," but unfortunately his big movie after the moderately successful "Escape From New York" was ultimately a massive flop.

That movie was "The Thing," which has at least come to be appreciated for its brilliance with time, going on to spawn a sort of confounding prequel/remake in 2011 and inspiring countless spoofs and references in everything from "The X-Files" to James Gunn's "Slither." It's truly difficult to imagine a time in which "The Thing" wasn't celebrated as a fantastic work of horror and science-fiction, forcing viewers to contend with Cold War paranoia about the danger of anyone being your enemy while also delivering some seriously scary special effects, but apparently audiences just weren't ready for it back in the early 80s. In an interview with Variety, Carpenter shared a quick history of his filmography, and revealed that getting a job after "The Thing" was almost as impossible as figuring out whether MacReady (Kurt Russell) or Childs (Keith David) was the Thing at the end of the film.