The Overlooked Kurt Russell Western That Stephen King Recommends

Stephen King might not typically be the person folks look to for Western movie recommendations, but the horror legend took to Twitter/X recently to recommend an overlooked Western starring the always-great Kurt Russell. King has written some stories that are Western-adjacent, especially his "The Dark Tower" series, but generally his work is in a very different genre. The movie he recommended, however, totally makes sense, because it's probably the most horrific Western ever made.

The Western King recommended was "Bone Tomahawk," S. Craig Zahler's 2015 film that stars Patrick Wilson as Arthur O'Dwyer, whose wife Samantha (Lili Simmons) has been kidnapped by the terrifying "Troglodytes," a group of cannibalistic cave people. Russell plays Sheriff Franklin Hunt, who gets drawn into helping O'Dwyer with a ragtag group of townsfolk, including bloodthirsty lawman John Brooder (Matthew Fox) and the town's doctor, Deputy Chicory (Richard Jenkins). They head out to find Samantha and get more than they bargained for, turning the tense Western into a full-blown horror film by the time the end credits roll. It's one of the best westerns of the past decade, but even though it stars Kurt Russell, this isn't your dad's kind of Western.