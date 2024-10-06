John Carpenter Used One Word To Describe The Thing's Plot To Kurt Russell

"The Thing" is the kind of film that, decades after its release, finds strength in its ambiguity. Some watch John Carpenter's seminal horror classic and see an allusion to the AIDS crisis of the '80s. Others say it represents the inherent fear of the Other. It can be all of those things — and more if you think hard enough — as "The Thing" remains surprisingly timeless. That's due in part to the theme that Carpenter chose to focus on throughout the film: not only did it give this story a clear through line, but it also helped Carpenter score his leading man, Kurt Russell.

Carpenter and Russell worked together twice before teaming up for "The Thing," but the actor needed just a little convincing before joining the project. Russell recounted his early conversations with Carpenter in a retrospective with GQ, and the pitch that ultimately inspired him to join the film.

"I said, 'Is it a monster movie or a horror film? What is it?'" Russell recalls asking Carpenter. As Carpenter was adapting "Who Goes There?" — a 1938 novella that'd already been adapted once before — the director needed to set his version apart from the others.

"He said, 'The Thing' was a movie 30 years ago, but I'm not doing that,'" Russell continued. "'I'm doing a movie about paranoia.'"