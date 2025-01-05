Kurt Russell's Tombstone Had To Follow A Strict Mustache Rule

If you've seen 1993's "Tombstone," you know that it contains one of the greatest visual effects ever seen in a Western. No, it's not the movie's explosive gunfights, nor is it the shots featuring teams of horses being ridden over precarious terrain. Instead, it's the fabulously outlandish, hirsute, and downright masculine mustaches that almost every single male actor in the movie sports. "Tombstone" is a movie about capital-D Dudes, and the actors' mustache game is so strong that it has the power to change lives. Take me, for instance; I was primarily a Beard Guy for many years, but upon revisiting "Tombstone" over the holiday season of 2023, I made the decision to become a Mustache Man, and I've yet to look back.

It just so happens that the power and influence of the mustaches in "Tombstone" was 100% intentional. No incidental or idle hair and makeup styling was happening on that set, as the film's truly stacked roster of actors — including star (and ersatz director) Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, and Charlton Heston — were putting the work in on their facial hair to get it to look not just period accurate but as powerful as possible. According to a 2010 interview with Michael Biehn, who portrays the educated psychopath gunslinger Johnny Ringo in the film, the actors had to follow a strict mustache maintenance rule to keep their 'staches. Not only did this rule encourage the actors to grow their own mustaches, but it also allowed their real facial hair to double as a bit of a status symbol, leaving at least one actor who was forced to use a fake 'stache to feel left out.